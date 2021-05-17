(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has named James White as the new interim police chief during a press conference Monday.
White is scheduled to begin on June 1 when Chief James Craig plans to retire.
The Detroit News reports White left the police department in August 2020 to become director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.
According to sources, Duggan interviewed several Detroit police officials before appointing White.
The police board is required by the City Charter to "conduct a professional search with a reputable and qualified executive search firm or other equally qualified entity to identify candidates for Chief of Police."
Once the search is completed, it’s required that the mayor appoint one of the board’s candidates who will then be subject to approval by the Detroit City Council. Within 30 days, if the council does not disapprove of the appointment, “it is deemed confirmed,” according to the charter.
