Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As we celebrate Small Business Month, two leaders – Brian Calley, President/CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan, and Josh Linkner, tech entrepreneur and best selling author, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about inspiring and assisting businesses during this historic time.
Calley discussed programs SBAM has been offering during this pandemic and a host of other issues with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. He explained why has also been a growth of start ups too during this time.
Calley, who served as Lieutenant Governor under former Gov. Rick Snyder, was also asked about politics and any future plans.
Linkner appeared with Cain and talked about his new book, “Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results” and explained how it is aiming to help people keep their creativity flowing.
Linkner, who has run a few tech start ups in Detroit, is working as a motivational speaker. He discussed the pandemic's impact on innovations in surprising ways.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62