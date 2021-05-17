(CBS DETROIT) – Monday is the last day to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Detroit’s mass vaccination clinic at Ford Field.
Since opening to the public in March, the clinic has administered more than 240,000 vaccinations.READ MORE: Police Investigating 2 Separate Detroit Shootings That Left 1 Dead, Another Critical
Walk-ins are open for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and up, a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
First dose patients will finish the series at the nearest Meijer location, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.READ MORE: President Biden To Visit Michigan Tuesday
Walk-ins will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Patients under 18 must have a parent or guardian present and a medical professional will be available to answer any questions.
Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is encouraged. Text EndCOVID to 75049 or call 888-535-6136 (press 1).MORE NEWS: Michigan Police: 4-Year-Old Fatally Shot By Pellet Gun
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.