(CBS DETROIT) On March 23 the first shots went in arms at Ford Field, now on Monday FEMA and other agencies wrapping up this mass vaccination site.

“The Detroit Ford Field site was intended to reach historically underserved populations not just in the city of Detroit but all Southeast Michigan,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.

Singh says they have reached that goal of serving those who wanted a vaccine and during the 8-week vaccination clinic at Ford Field, over 275,000 doses were given both at the site and through mobile clinics. During a virtual press conference on Monday, Singh was joined by other clinic partners including FEMA, The Detroit Lions and Henry Ford Health.

“On one of our peak days we actually administrated just under 7,000 doses and many days we’ve done north of 5000 to 6000 doses a day,” said Dr. Steven Rockoff DO an Emergency Medicine Physician with Henry Ford Health West Bloomfield.

Now that the clinic has come to an end, Ford Field representatives hoping things can soon get back to normal.

“I’m confident giving the trajectory we’re on, we’re going to have Ford Field open this fall,” Detroit Lions CEO Rod Wood said.

Wood says the rookies arrived last week and training starts soon, and he’s hoping by game time the stadium can operate at full capacity. In order for that to happen the State must reach a goal of having 70% of people 16 and up fully vaccinated. As of Sunday the State announced just over 55% have received at least one dose.

“We will continue to encourage people who are not yet vaccinated to please do so in order for us to safely return to normal,” said Singh.

Singh says about 60,000 Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines went unused at Ford Field, and they will be distributed to other clinics in Southeast Michigan through June 9th..

