(CBS DETROIT) – President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan this week ahead of Ford’s launch.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Biden plans to visit the new plant in Dearborn on May 18 and other Ford facilities involved with the electric vehicle.
Ford Spokeswoman Melissa Miller said, "We're honored to host President Biden at Ford Motor Company and excited to preview for him the new F-150 Lightning and the exciting technologies that made it possible. Electrifying America's bestselling vehicle is a milestone in our country's transition to cleaner transportation."
This will be Biden's second visit to Michigan since taking office, but his first visit to the Detroit area.
