  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Detroit Police Department, fallen officers, Michigan, unveiling ceremony

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is honoring three fallen officers who died over the course of the department’s history.

Three plaques, each with their name, now lie on their memorial wall.

READ MORE: Faster Amtrak Trains Will Travel Through Michigan After Receiving Federal Approval

Captain Jonathan Parnell died of complications tied to COVID-19 last year.

READ MORE: Wayne State University Requiring Masks To Be Worn Indoors

Officer Waldos Johnson from a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence call back in 2018.

And Officer Benton Hacker from a gunshot while attempting to arrest a robber back in 1948.

MORE NEWS: Meijer: Fully Vaccinated Customers No Longer Required To Wear Mask In Stores

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.