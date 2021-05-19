(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is going after a reality star over her unfounded COVID claims.
Nessel's office notified '90 Day Fiancé' star Stephanie Davison to retract a statement she made on a lifestyle show, or face a possible lawsuit or investigation.
Davison who owns the weight loss center Skin Envy, linked the use of an injection with prevention against COVID-19.
Nessel did issue a statement saying misleading claims won't be tolerated, and that she hopes Davison will abide by the notice.
