By Bria Brown
Filed Under:downtown Detroit, in-person work, june 7, Michigan, rocket companies

(CBS DETROIT) – Employees at Rocket Companies will soon return to the office.

Rocket’s CEO says starting June 7, Detroit employees will return to Rocket’s downtown office.

Under a hybrid model, employees will come into the office a few days out of the week.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to permit businesses to resume in-person work on May 24.

