(CBS DETROIT) – No charges will be filed in the death of a woman who died in police custody last year.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said a second autopsy found Priscilla Slater died of a heart attack.
The 38-year-old was found dead in Harper Woods jail last June.
Several protests erupted after two officers were fired for altering a report on Slater's death.
