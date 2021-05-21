  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:death, Harper Woods, jail, kym worthy, priscilla slater, prosecutor, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – No charges will be filed in the death of a woman who died in police custody last year.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said a second autopsy found Priscilla Slater died of a heart attack.

The 38-year-old was found dead in Harper Woods jail last June.

Several protests erupted after two officers were fired for altering a report on Slater’s death.

