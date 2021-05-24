(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection to a triple gas station shooting that killed one woman and injured two others.
Timothy McGhee Jr. has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, and seven counts of felony firearm.
It happened May 19 at 12:45 p.m. when Detroit Police officers were dispatched to a gas station at the intersection of Conant Street and East Outer Drive for a reported shooting.
Police say a verbal altercation between 28-year-old Tyree Harris and McGhee escalated and he fired a handgun injuring Harris and 19-year-old Angel Davis.
When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Morgan Dawkins, who was an innocent bystander, lying face down and unresponsive.
According to court documents, McGhee pleaded not guilty was denied bond during his arraignment. He is expected back in court on June 3.
