(CBS DETROIT) – A popular amusement park says a shortage of workers is forcing it to change its summer schedule.
Cedar Point announced the park and the waterpark will close on select days in June.
The company says it has ramped up recruiting efforts to hire more staff, including a $20 minimum wage.
However, guests are encouraged to regularly check the park's schedule for closures.
