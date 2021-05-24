HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — A school district in the Upper Peninsula is looking for summer teachers who could be enticed by Lake Superior, small-town living — and free lodging in a college dorm.
The Hancock district on the Keweenaw Peninsula needs more than 20 teachers to teach area students. They'll be paid $30 or $35 per hour, depending on grade level, and receive an additional $1,000 stipend for the eight-week program, Superintendent Steve Patchin said.
Teachers can live for free in a residence hall at Finlandia University in Hancock.
"They can bring a spouse or significant other. … We are excited to bring teachers in from outside the area to our rural paradise we call the Keweenaw," Patchin said.
Instruction will take place during the morning, and Friday is a free day. Hancock is 250 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.
Patchin said he will need help because his teachers have been teaching face-to-face for much of the year and probably will "need a break to refuel."
