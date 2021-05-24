(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Ford Health Systems announced it is easing hospital visitor restrictions.
Visiting hours and other hospital-specific details are not the same at each facility. Each hospital has updated its policy based on the conditions in its service area. The policy is being adjusted as conditions change.
To protect the health and safety of patients and team members, the following restrictions remain in place:
- Masks are required at all Henry Ford facilities for team members, patients and visitors ages 5 and older including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask is not permitted to enter the facility. Masks also protect patients with comorbidities who may not yet be vaccinated.
- All team members, patients and visitors are screened for COVID-19 before entry to Henry Ford facilities, which includes a temperature check. Anyone who fails the screen will not be allowed to visit.
- All visitors should remain with the patient except for quick trips to the bathroom or to purchase food.
- All visitors should refrain from eating or drinking in the patient’s room or sharing their restroom.
- Henry Ford strongly discourages visitors who are at high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, including older adults and persons with underlying medical conditions.
Loved ones and friends are advised to check the visitor policy of the hospital they are visiting at this link on the Henry Ford website.
