(CBS DETROIT) – Police are looking for two suspects after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning while crossing a road in Livonia.
According to police, the man was at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads. He was walking northbound around 5:30 a.m. in the crosswalk when two men walked past him.

Words were exchanged before the man was stabbed in the chest.
Words were exchanged before the man was stabbed in the chest.
Both men were last seen traveling north on Middlebelt and police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

They were wearing black hoodies and one was wearing a mask according to police.
They were wearing black hoodies and one was wearing a mask according to police.
