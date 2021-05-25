(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating an Inkster shooting that left two dead and injured two others.
It happened Monday evening when the four victims were playing basketball in the street.
According to police, the suspects fired gunshots at the victims with multiple weapons and ran from between houses.
The four victims were transported to a local hospital and were initially listed in critical condition, but two men later died from their injuries.
