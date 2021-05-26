(CBS DETROIT) – “This is such a remarkable initiative,” Mayor Duggan said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Duggan announced a $30 million-dollar grant from HUD has been awarded to the city of Detroit to help bring hundreds of affordable housing units to Corktown. Detroit was 1 of 5 cities awarded the choice neighborhood grant out of 20 applicants.READ MORE: Is Dogecoin A Good Investment? Expert Suggests Avoiding Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
“The choice program was set up to take the old types of affordable housing projects we remember Detroit the Jeffries projects the Brewster projects where everyone of low income was put into once high rise together,” Duggan said.
Duggan says with this program Detroiters of all incomes will reside in the same Corktown neighborhood and have the same benefits. The plan is focused on 4 key areas.
“So we’ll have 120 units build by ACD and that’s going to start this summer in what’s called left field, if you been around as long as I have you remember exactly what left field was when Tiger Stadium was there,” Duggan said.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Native And Journalist Danny Fenster Detained By Military In Myanmar
The Clement Kern Garden housing project will also be completely rebuilt. Duggan says all current residents will have the option to stay or be given priority to move into another Corktown property.
Ford is also investing affordable housing North of Michigan Avenue, and The North Corktown project will have housing and outdoor recreation.
In total the projects include 841 new housing units with 504 units subsidized for affordable housing.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your First Monthly Check Come?
- 40% of the new units will serve households earning between 30 and 80 percent AMI; or no more than $50,000 for a two-person household.
- 20% of the units will serve households making up to 30 percent of area median income (AMI), meaning no more than $19,000 per year for a two-person household.
- Additionally, 20% of the units will serve households earning 80 to 120 percent AMI, or no more than $76,000 based on a two-person household.
- Only the remaining 20% of the units would be able to be rented at market rate.
- Left field of former site of Tiger Stadium: The first phase of development on this 3.7-acre site along the Fisher Service Drive and Cochrane Street will see a new, $29-million 120-unit development being erected that will feature 48 units of affordable housing ranging from 30 to 80 percent area median income (AMI). The project, developed by ACD, was selected last year for Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funding. Work is to begin this summer.
- Clement Kern Gardens: This 7-acre site currently features 87 townhome-style units of affordable housing built in 1985. When it was built, the site was isolated, with berms and a fence around it, and streets were cut off. Under the plan, the structures would be razed and rebuilt in phases beginning no sooner than 2023. All current residents would have the option to stay in the rebuilt Clement Kern Gardens or be given priority to move into another Corktown property. Most important, existing residents, no matter their income, will see their current rents continued to be based on their income, and their housing needs and status will be prioritized throughout the project. The site also would see the street grid restored to help reconnect the community with the neighborhood, and mixed-income housing would be added to create a more integrated community. Clement Kern is owned by American Community Developers (ACD).
- North Corktown: There are 143 vacant lots in this area controlled by the City spread across 14.6 acres that will see new infill housing built on the site. The framework also calls for a new neighborhood service hub and outdoor recreation area to be built upon the former site of the Owen School, replacing a longtime concern in the neighborhood© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.