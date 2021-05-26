(CBS DETROIT) – Huntington and TCF Bank will have to sell off 13 bank branches if they want to complete their merger.
The latest order from the Justice Department is meant to address anti-trust concerns, once both Michigan banks merge.
Those 13 locations are all TCF branches, which it plans to sell to horizon bank.
This is already on top of the 198 bank closures between TCF and Huntington.
Their merger is expected to finish by the end of the year.
