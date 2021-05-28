(CBS DETROIT) – Newly charged in connection with the Capitol attack, a Metro Detroit man who claims the events on that day were “peaceful.”
That's according to the FBI who says 47-year-old Anthony Puma publicly laid out how he stormed the Capitol on his Facebook page.
He now faces a charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Puma is the eighth person in Michigan charged with participating in the insurrection.
