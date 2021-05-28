  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carol Cain, Donna Ellis Cornell, Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, GOP, January 6th, Karen Worcester, Memorial Day, memorials, Michigan 3rd District, Michigan Matters, Rep. Peter Meijer, veterans, Vietnam Memorial

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Cong. Peter Meijer, R-Michigan 3rd District, talks on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” airing 7:30 am Sunday, about helping veterans as he works across the aisle with Cong. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan’s 8th District, as they introduced the Veterans Burn Pits Recognition Act to assist veterans exposed to toxic open-air burn pits while serving in the military.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Rep. Peter Meijer, Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District; Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America; and Donna Ellis Cornell, Daughter of Serviceman on Flying Tiger Line Flight 739

Meijer, who is  from Grand Rapids, also talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain  about the Republican Party and its future. Meijer, who broke ranks with top GOP leadership as he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, also supported a House measure to create a bi-partisan commission examining the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Congressman Peter Meijer in uniform while serving in the U.S. Military. (Courtesy of Rep. Peter Meijer)

Meijer, who is part of the Meijer retail family, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and spent time in Iraq.

READ MORE: Former UP Priest Sentenced 8-15 Years For Abuse

Donna Ellis Cornell, with sister Sherri-Ann on the right. Father, Melvin, mother Patricia. (Courtesy of Donna Ellis Cornell)

Also on the show,  Donna Ellis Cornell, from Haslett, talks with Cain about  her efforts to have the names of the servicemen on board Tiger Flying Line Flight 739 etched on the Vietnam Memorial almost 60 years after it disappeared on its way to Vietnam.  Her father was one of 93 American servicemen on board that flight which remains shrouded in mystery. It disappeared in 1962 over the Pacific Ocean on its way to Saigon.

Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 (Courtesy of Wreaths Across America)

And Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, discusses her organization’s efforts to honor fallen American heroes who served in the military. And she discussed a new monument her organization just dedicated to those on Tiger Flying Line Flight 739. Cornell and other relatives of servicemen on board attended the emotional event held in Maine last week.

MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Wanted In Carjacking On Detroit's West Side

Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 Memorial. (Courtesy of Wreaths Across America)

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62