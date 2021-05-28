Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Cong. Peter Meijer, R-Michigan 3rd District, talks on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” airing 7:30 am Sunday, about helping veterans as he works across the aisle with Cong. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan’s 8th District, as they introduced the Veterans Burn Pits Recognition Act to assist veterans exposed to toxic open-air burn pits while serving in the military.
Meijer, who is from Grand Rapids, also talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the Republican Party and its future. Meijer, who broke ranks with top GOP leadership as he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, also supported a House measure to create a bi-partisan commission examining the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
Meijer, who is part of the Meijer retail family, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and spent time in Iraq.READ MORE: Former UP Priest Sentenced 8-15 Years For Abuse
Also on the show, Donna Ellis Cornell, from Haslett, talks with Cain about her efforts to have the names of the servicemen on board Tiger Flying Line Flight 739 etched on the Vietnam Memorial almost 60 years after it disappeared on its way to Vietnam. Her father was one of 93 American servicemen on board that flight which remains shrouded in mystery. It disappeared in 1962 over the Pacific Ocean on its way to Saigon.
And Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, discusses her organization’s efforts to honor fallen American heroes who served in the military. And she discussed a new monument her organization just dedicated to those on Tiger Flying Line Flight 739. Cornell and other relatives of servicemen on board attended the emotional event held in Maine last week.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Wanted In Carjacking On Detroit's West Side
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62