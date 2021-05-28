(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Tuesday, May 18 at 11:30 p.m. at a gas station located in the 15400 block of W. McNichols.
Police say the 20-year-old man exited his tan 2008 Chevy Malibu with a black bumper and walked next door to a local restaurant.
The suspect entered the 20-year-old's vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.
At the time of the incident, police say an 18-year-old female passenger was sleeping inside the vehicle. It’s reported the suspect physically assaulted her and demanded she exit the vehicle. She complied and the suspect fled the scene.
There were no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to please call 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
