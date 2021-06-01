(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 25 new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan schools.
The data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to three cases.
This week, there were no cases reported in Wayne and Macomb counties, but five schools in Oakland County reported cases among both students and staff.
Bingham Farms Elementary School, Sarah Banks Middle School and Centennial Middle School each reported two cases among students.
Harvey-Swanson Elementary and Mary Helen Guest each reported two cases among both students and staff.
In Washtenaw County, South Arbor Charter Academy reported two cases among students.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
