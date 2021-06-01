(CBS DETROIT) – The American Heart Association of Metro Detroit, a nonprofit focused on promoting brain and heart health, is having a Community Conversation to celebrate National CPR Week on June 3, 2021.
Detroit has one of the lowest cardiac arrest survival rates in the nation, and about 70% of cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals, so it is important for individuals to learn about CPR.
A few facts about CPR to note:
- When a person has a cardiac arrest, the chance of survival goes down by 10% for every minute without CPR, so every second counts.
- Learning how to provide Hands-Only CPR involves just 2 easy steps.
- Performing Hands-Only CPR on someone who has a cardiac arrest does not increase your risk of transmission of coronavirus.
- With the beginning of summer upon us, emergencies can happen. For families, it’s imperative to note that while Hands-Only CPR is an appropriate technique for adults, breaths are still important for infants and children.
The Community Conversation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on June 3, 2021, over Zoom and Facebook Live.
The purpose of the webinar is to give individuals an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR and it will include learning how to use an AED, an expert panel discussion, and corporate training solutions.
Register for the Zoom Webinar here and the Facebook Live here.
