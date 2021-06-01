  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy fell from a tractor in Oakland County and died, authorities said.

The boy was riding with a 33-year-old driver Saturday in Brandon Township. The man told officers that he had been drinking alcohol prior to the tractor ride, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The Sterling Heights boy was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

“The investigation results will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review once the blood results are returned,” the sheriff’s office said, referring to the driver’s blood-alcohol level.

