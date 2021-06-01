(CBS DETROIT) – This week, Michigan takes another step in returning to normalcy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Beginning Tuesday, June 1:

There will no longer be capacity limits outdoors.

There will no longer be capacity limits at residential gatherings.

Indoor establishments will be at 50 percent capacity.

Social gatherings will now be regulated only by the venue. For example, guidelines or rules for an indoor wedding or conference would be set by the establishment in which it is hosted.

Face masks continue to be required for non-vaccinated individuals indoors.

Beginning July 1, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says all broad epidemic orders will be lifted.

Here are some FAQs on the June 1 Gatherings and Face Mask Order

Face Masks

Q: What is considered “indoors” for the purposes of the statewide face mask rule?

A: “Indoors” means a structure that is fully or partially enclosed on the top and:

fully or partially enclosed on two or more contiguous sides; or

if fully or partially enclosed on two non-contiguous sides, any part of that space that is more than 8 feet from an open side is indoors.

Indoor spaces, therefore, include most buildings (such as barns and garages), vehicles (such as buses and trains), and temporary structures (including tents or canopies with sidewalls or coverings).

Q: Beginning on June 1, 2021, when will face masks be required in Michigan?

A: Beginning on June 1, 2021, the statewide face mask rule will be as follows:

All individuals who are not fully vaccinated (ages 2+) must continue to wear a face mask when at indoor establishments.[1]

Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a face mask.

Face masks will not be required outdoors.

Local health departments, municipalities, establishments, employers, school districts, and event organizers may have additional face mask rules.

Even where it will not be required, MDHHS strongly recommends that individuals continue to wear a face mask in certain settings. For more information, please see MDHHS’s Face Mask Recommendations (May 20, 2021).

Q: How is “face mask” defined under this Order?

A: Face mask means a tightly woven cloth or other multi-layer absorbent material that closely covers an individual’s mouth and nose. Medical or surgical-grade masks are included within this definition.

Scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, neck gaiters, plastic masks, and chin shields do not provide sufficient protection and are not considered “face masks” for the purpose of this Order. For more information, please see MDHHS’s Face Coverings Guidance.

Q: May a face shield be worn in place of a face mask?

A: No. This Order does not permit and CDC does not recommend the use of face shields as a substitute for cloth face masks. However, a face shield covering the eyes, nose, and mouth can be worn in addition to a cloth mask if desired and in other settings where a face mask is not required.

Q: What face mask rules apply to schools during in-person instruction under this Order?

A: Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face mask at all times when indoors except when eating or drinking. MDHHS and CDC strongly recommend that fully vaccinated individuals continue to wear a face mask when inside school buildings. This Order does not require that face masks be worn when outdoors, but local health departments, school districts, and schools may adopt and enforce their own policies requiring all staff and students to wear a face mask. For more information, please see MDHHS’s Face Coverings Guidance

Q: What face mask rules apply to organized sports under this Order?

A: Organized sports are permitted as follows:

Indoor Sports – participants who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a face mask while actively participating in indoor practice or competition unless: the sports organizer has determined that – due to the nature of the type of sport or activity – a face mask cannot be worn safely during play; all participants have complied with the testing requirements in MDHHS’s Guidance for Athletics (May 24, 2021) ; and all participants have received a negative test result, as outlined in MDHHS’s Guidance for Athletics (May 24, 2021) .

Outdoor Sports – participants are not required to wear a face mask while actively participating in outdoor practice or competition when conducted outdoors.

All individuals ages 13 – 19 are prohibited from participating in organized sports unless they comply with the testing requirements in MDHHS’s Guidance for Athletics (May 24, 2021). These requirements apply to both school and non-school sports. Participants who are fully vaccinated are not subject to the testing requirements unless they have COVID-19-like symptoms.

Local health departments, establishments, sports organizers, and school districts may have additional rules that must be followed and may require further testing, face masks, or other rules to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Even where it is not required, sports organizers are encouraged to administer a testing program as specified in MDHHS’s Guidance for Athletics (May 24, 2021).

Gathering Sizes and Capacity Limits

Q: Beginning on June 1, 2021, what rules will apply to indoor and outdoor residential gatherings?

A: Beginning on June 1, 2021, there will be no limit on the number of people who may gather at a residence – regardless of whether indoors or outdoors. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face mask at all times when indoors except when eating or drinking.

Q: Beginning on June 1, 2021, what rules will apply to outdoor non-residential gatherings?

A: Beginning on June 1, 2021, there will be no limit on the number of people who may gather together outdoors. Face masks will no longer be required when outdoors, but MDHHS and CDC recommend that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a face mask in crowded outdoor settings.

Q: Beginning on June 1, 2021, what rules will apply to indoor non-residential gatherings?

A: Beginning on June 1, 2021, the overall capacity limit of an indoor establishment – including staff, patrons, and all other persons – will be limited to 25 people or 50% of the limits established by the fire marshal, whichever is greater. If the establishment does not have such a capacity limit, then the total occupancy is limited to 30 people per 1,000 square feet.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face mask at all times when indoors except when eating or drinking. Although fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face mask, an establishment may adopt and enforce its own policy requiring all patrons and employees to wear a face mask. For more information, please see MDHHS’s Face Mask Recommendations (May 20, 2021).

Q: Beginning on June 1, 2021, what rules will apply to dining at establishments?

A: Beginning on June 1, 2021, there will no longer be a statewide limit on the number of patrons who dine together as a group. Similarly, there will no longer be a statewide prohibition on the intermingling of groups of patrons; as of June 1, 2021, MDHHS will strongly recommend (but not require) that tables/groups be spaced 6 feet apart. However, local health departments, municipalities, and establishments may adopt and enforce their own rules to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Outdoor Dining – Beginning on June 1, 2021, outdoor dining areas will no longer be subject to the statewide distancing rules between tables/groups of patrons. This Order will no longer require face masks and distancing when outdoors, but MDHHS and CDC recommend that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a face mask in crowded outdoor settings.

and recommend that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a face mask in crowded outdoor settings. Indoor dining – Beginning on June 1, 2021, indoor dining establishments must continue to maintain accurate contact-tracing records for patrons who consume food or beverages inside the premises. The overall capacity limit of an establishment – including staff, patrons, and all other persons – will be limited to 25 people or 50% of the limits established by the fire marshal, whichever is greater. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face mask at all times when indoors except when eating or drinking.

Q: Beginning on June 1, 2021, what rules will apply to exercise facilities?

A: Beginning on June 1, 2021, the overall capacity of an exercise facility – including staff, patrons, and all other persons – will be limited to 25 people or 50% of the limits established by the fire marshal, whichever is greater. If the establishment does not have such a capacity limit, then the total occupancy is limited to 30 people per 1,000 square feet.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face mask at all times when indoors except when eating or drinking. Although fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face mask, an establishment may adopt and enforce its own policy requiring all patrons and employees to wear a face mask. For more information, please see MDHHS’s Face Mask Recommendations (May 20, 2021).

Q: Are in-person jury trials allowed?

A: This Order does not prohibit in-person jury trials; the decision on how to conduct judicial hearings is left to the court’s discretion. Physical distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged.

Q: Are homeless shelters and warming centers subject to capacity restrictions under this Order?

A: No. The capacity restrictions under this Order do not apply to warming/cooling centers and homeless shelters. To the extent possible, all persons who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face mask when indoors except when eating.

For more information, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.