(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon has put its name in the ring as one of the largest companies in support of legal marijuana.
In a new blog post, the company’s head of retail says it supports federal legislation that would legalize cannabis.READ MORE: Officials Believe Fireplace To Blame In Mackinac Island Historic Home Fire
Amazon also supports expunging criminal records for those convicted of possessing it.READ MORE: Moderna Seeks Full Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine, Will Send Data To FDA
The company plans to stop drug testing its employees for marijuana, except for those regulated by the department of transportation.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will The Government Pay You Each Month?
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.