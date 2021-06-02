  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon has put its name in the ring as one of the largest companies in support of legal marijuana.

In a new blog post, the company’s head of retail says it supports federal legislation that would legalize cannabis.

Amazon also supports expunging criminal records for those convicted of possessing it.

The company plans to stop drug testing its employees for marijuana, except for those regulated by the department of transportation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.