(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced there will be a traffic shift as the rebuilding M-3 project continues.
The next stage is to shift traffic from the outside right lanes and into the inside left lanes. Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to one lane on M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 11 Mile and 13 Mile roads in order to paint new lane markings, move barrels, etc., to safely shift traffic.
Northbound M-3 will be reduced to one lane from 11 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road on Friday, June 4, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Southbound M-3 will be reduced to one lane from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road on Thursday, June 10, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Access will be available to all businesses. Those businesses with multiple driveways will always have one driveway open. Those businesses with only one driveway will have theirs rebuilt part-width, with half the driveway open while the other half is being repaired.
Detour signs designating crossover locations for truck traffic will be posted due to reduced turning areas.
