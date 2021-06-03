  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:festival, june 17-20, Live Music, Michigan, rides, rock 'n' rides, Royal Oak

(CBS DETROIT) – Rock ‘N’ Rides returns later this month to Metro Detroit.

The popular Royal Oak event will bring back its iconic live music, rides, and treats June 17-20.

This is the third year for the event held in downtown Royal Oak and festival admission is $5.

The event will have extra cleaning measures in place for guests and will also host a vaccination site by Henry Ford Health.

