(CBS DETROIT) – Rock ‘N’ Rides returns later this month to Metro Detroit.
The popular Royal Oak event will bring back its iconic live music, rides, and treats June 17-20.
This is the third year for the event held in downtown Royal Oak and festival admission is $5.
The event will have extra cleaning measures in place for guests and will also host a vaccination site by Henry Ford Health.
