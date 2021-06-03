(CBS DETROIT) – World Bicycle Day is June 3, and to celebrate, here is a list of 10 bike trails in the Metro Detroit area.
Biking Trails in Metro Detroit
Belle Isle Park
Belle Isle Park in Detroit features a 5.4-mile paved bike loop that goes around the perimeter of the isle. For more information visit, here.
Dequindre Cut
The Dequindre Cut in Detroit was formerly a Grand Trunk Railroad line and now includes a 2-mile pathway that is predominately below street level. For more information visit, here.
Hines Park
Hines Park includes a nearly 20-mile paved pathway that stretches from Northville to Dearborn. For more information about this pathway, visit here.
William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor
The William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor in Detroit is located along a portion of the Detroit Riverwalk and offers paved trails for biking, rollerblading, and walking. For more information visit, here.
Milford Trail
The Milford Trail is a paved trail that connects the Village of Milford with the Kensington Metropark Trail. For more information visit, here.
West Bloomfield Trail
The West Bloomfield Trail is a 6.8-mile trail a part of the West Bloomfield Woods Nature Preserve. For more information visit, here.
Paint Creek Trail
This trail in Rochester was transformed from the former Penn Central Railroad into a 6.9-mile trail. For more information visit, here.
Grosse Ile Trail
The Grosse Ile Trail is a 6.2-mile, paved trail that runs nearly the entire north-south length of Grosse Ile. If cyclists are looking for a longer route are encouraged to complete a recommended loop via Horsemill Road and E. River Road. For more information visit, here.
Macomb Orchard Trail
The Macomb Orchard Trail is a 23.5-mile paved trail in Macomb County that runs from Rochester’s suburbs in metro Detroit to farms and forestland surrounding Richmond. For more information visit, here.
Lakeview Trail
The Lakeview Trail in Plymouth is a 1.8-mile trail filled with climbs and small hills. For more information visit, here.
