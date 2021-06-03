(CBS DETROIT) – World Bicycle Day is June 3, and to celebrate, here is a list of 10 bike trails in the Metro Detroit area.

Biking Trails in Metro Detroit

Belle Isle Park

Belle Isle Park in Detroit features a 5.4-mile paved bike loop that goes around the perimeter of the isle. For more information visit, here.

Dequindre Cut

The Dequindre Cut in Detroit was formerly a Grand Trunk Railroad line and now includes a 2-mile pathway that is predominately below street level. For more information visit, here.

Hines Park

Hines Park includes a nearly 20-mile paved pathway that stretches from Northville to Dearborn. For more information about this pathway, visit here.

William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor

The William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor in Detroit is located along a portion of the Detroit Riverwalk and offers paved trails for biking, rollerblading, and walking. For more information visit, here.

Milford Trail

The Milford Trail is a paved trail that connects the Village of Milford with the Kensington Metropark Trail. For more information visit, here.

West Bloomfield Trail

The West Bloomfield Trail is a 6.8-mile trail a part of the West Bloomfield Woods Nature Preserve. For more information visit, here.

Paint Creek Trail

This trail in Rochester was transformed from the former Penn Central Railroad into a 6.9-mile trail. For more information visit, here.

Grosse Ile Trail

The Grosse Ile Trail is a 6.2-mile, paved trail that runs nearly the entire north-south length of Grosse Ile. If cyclists are looking for a longer route are encouraged to complete a recommended loop via Horsemill Road and E. River Road. For more information visit, here.

Macomb Orchard Trail

The Macomb Orchard Trail is a 23.5-mile paved trail in Macomb County that runs from Rochester’s suburbs in metro Detroit to farms and forestland surrounding Richmond. For more information visit, here.

Lakeview Trail

The Lakeview Trail in Plymouth is a 1.8-mile trail filled with climbs and small hills. For more information visit, here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.