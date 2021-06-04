(CBS DETROIT) – For 2020 Groves High School graduate Love Hairston, her dreams of attending Clark Atlanta University were canceled due to the pandemic.

“That was ruined because of COVID but hopefully things can change,” said Hairston.

Things are changing for Hairston, like they say when one door closes, another opens, and this past Saturday she opened the doors to her very own business.

“I thought it would be a good idea to open up a beauty bar with suites since it was something that was really popular just because of the COVID pandemic, because people wanted to be more sectioned off rather than in booths,” said Hairston, owner of L Liana Beauty Bar on Detroit’s west side.

It’s located at 17320 on West McNichols in Detroit named L Liana, is named after Love and her middle name is Liana. The beauty bar suites offers hair, make-up and spa treatments. The 18-year-old says it’s hard for people to believe she’s the sole owner and made this possible all on her own.

“Worked two jobs and really put in little by little and I also had some money I had saved up from working that was for college so since I wasn’t able to go away I was able to use that money,” Hairston said.

If you’re wondering where she got the passion and drive to be an entrepreneur, well the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“Love is a third generation entrepreneur my family owns P & A scholar beauty school in Detroit,” said LaKia Jackson, who is Hairston’s mother.

Jackson says she wasn’t surprised by this move from her first born.

“She always had something going on, lemonade stand in the summertime, hot chocolate in the winter time,” said Jackson.

Now she has a beauty bar in the time of a pandemic. COVID may have temporarily deferred one dream, but opened up the possibility for another.

“Wow I did this, so I’m really proud of myself,” Hairston said.

Hairston is now in search for employees to assist her at the beauty bar.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.