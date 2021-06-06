Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the pandemic’s grip lessens, things are slowly returning to normal including the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear which will be held on Belle Isle on June 11-13 as Bud Denker, Chairman of the annual event, talked about on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters.

Denker, president of Penske Corp., talked about making adjustments along the way and the numerous conversations he had with Mayor Mike Duggan and state of Michigan folks about making sure they adhered to COVID-19 protocols. Fans will indeed be allowed in the stands, albeit fewer.

Also appearing on the show is Rinus VeeKay, the 20-year-old rising star born in the Netherlands, who was the Indy Car 2020 Rookie of the Year. He will be driving in the upcoming race and talked about how he is preparing.

Then Kirk Gibson, Detroit Tigers legend and color commentator for the MLB team, appeared and discussed his fight with Parkinson’s Disease which he was diagnosed with in 2015, and how he has made adjustments in his career and life.

“Gibby” also shared his thoughts about the current Detroit Tigers team, Tigers GM Al Avila, what he considers the highlight moment of his career, and Rocker Alice Cooper, who was born in Detroit. Gibson and Cooper have been friends for years. Cooper’s known for his love of the Tigers and other Detroit teams.

Gibson has been helping to raise funds to raise awareness and help those dealing with Parkinson’s. The 5th annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic returns Aug. 23 at the Wyndgate Country Club with some spots still available. That event has raised over $700,00 the past four years.

And the Virtual EVSP® Kirk Gibson Golf Classic is back for a second year from July 31-Aug. 9 which he also talked about to. The winning foursome gets a complimentary spot at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on August 23.

Finally, the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease is a charity partner in the Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend on October 15-17. There are a few spots still open.

Learn more at KirkGibsonFoundation.org

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62