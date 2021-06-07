(CBS DETROIT) – A former Michigan State University basketball star was charged with first-degree murder Monday in connection to a shooting in Detroit on May 22.
Keith Appling, 29, is accused of killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds in the 13200 block of Whitcomb. Other charges against Appling include felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.
He was arrested on May 24 in the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Edmonds' wife is the first cousin of Appling's mother.
28-year-old Natalie Brooks Banister, who is Appling’s girlfriend, has also been charged with one count of accessory after the fact. The prosecutor’s office said she allegedly drove Appling away from the scene and did not tell the truth to authorities investigating the case.
The deadly shooting was allegedly a result of Appling having an argument with Edmonds over a handgun, and he fatally shot Edmonds "multiple times before he fled the scene," according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.
