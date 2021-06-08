(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a traffic shift as the Rebuilding M-3 Project continues.
The next stage is to shift traffic from the outside right lanes into the inside left lanes.
Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to one lane on southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 13 Mile and 11 Mile roads in order to paint new lane markings, move barrels, etc., to shift traffic safely.
Southbound M-3 will be reduced to one lane from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road on Wednesday, June 9, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. If delayed by weather, the traffic shift will occur on Thursday, June 10.
Northbound M-3’s traffic shift has already been completed.
Access will be available to all businesses. Those businesses with multiple driveways will always have one driveway open. Those businesses with only one driveway will have theirs rebuilt part-width, with half the driveway open while the other half is being repaired.
Detour signs designating crossover locations for truck traffic are posted due to reduced turning areas.
