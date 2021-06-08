(CBS DETROIT) – The Pelican State is just ahead of Motor City’s home this year to become the most expensive state to insure a car.
The 2021 Insure.com report shows Louisiana swiping the top spot from Michigan, which was the reigning champ for seven straight years.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 293 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths
The five highest cost states for car insurance (average rate) in 2021 are:
- Louisiana – $2,839
- Michigan – $2,112
- Florida – $2,082
- California -$1,966
- Missouri – $1,895
While Missouri makes a significant stride this year, there is still a $944 annual premium gap between Missouri and Louisiana.
The five cheapest states for car insurance in 2021:READ MORE: 2 Detroit Women Partner To Celebrate, Provide Resources At Juneteenth Event
- Maine – $858
- New Hampshire – $885
- Wisconsin – $938
- Idaho – $985
- Ohio – $992
“It frequently pays to shop around for the best insurance companies,” said Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com. “It’s important to remember that rates fluctuate based on a host of factors that stretch beyond location.”
State and neighborhood influence car insurance rates, but it is important to know that other factors also do. These include driving record, credit score, age, and gender.
For more information and to view the entire report, visit here.MORE NEWS: MDOT Update: Traffic Shift Planned On Southbound Gratiot Avenue Between 11 Mile, 13 Mile Road In Roseville
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.