By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new plea from the family of Seafred Robinson who was shot and killed in October 2016.

His family says they will not stop looking for justice.

He was found on the 16000 block of Tuller between McNichols and Puritan Avenue on the city’s west side.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-SPEAK-UP.

