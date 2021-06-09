(CBS DETROIT) – A Clare County man has pleaded guilty to threatening public officials and will serve probation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Earlier this year, Daniel Thompson, 63, was charged with three counts of malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider, a six-month misdemeanor, and/or a $1,000 fine.
Two of the charges were in Livingston County, the third was in Clare County.
Last month, Thompson pleaded guilty to the two counts in Livingston County.
The Attorney General's office alleged that Thompson made threatening remarks in voicemails, emails, and phone conversations involving the offices of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Judge Shauna N. Murphy of Livingston County’s 53H District Court sentenced Thompson to the following terms on Tuesday, June 8:
- two years of probation;
- no early discharge from probation;
- a suspended sentence of 6 months in the Livingston County jail, pending successful completion of probation;
- mental health and anger management treatment;
- no possession of firearms;
- no consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, or marijuana except as prescribed;
- must submit to random drug and alcohol tests; and
- no direct or indirect contact with Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin, or their staff.
“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Nessel said. “I recognize Mr. Thompson’s admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”
The charge in Clare County will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Thompson was also ordered to pay a $200 fine and costs and fees totaling $1,765.
