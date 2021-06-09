(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police have released updated information in an accident that killed one man and a 4-year-old boy and left a 23-year-old woman injured.
It happened Wednesday morning at 1:30 a.m. when police say a 37-year-old man driving a red Chevrolet Impala collided with a white Nissan Sentra that had a 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old inside. It was originally reported that the woman was 29-years-old.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman and child were transported to a local hospital where the boy was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in temporary serious condition.
It was previously reported by police that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash and the woman was arrested in connection to the incident.
In an update Wednesday afternoon, police say further investigation revealed the woman was not under the influence of alcohol and is no longer in custody. She is still listed in temporary serious condition.
The department says at this point in their investigation it appears that the 37-year-old man is responsible for the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
