(CBS DETROIT) – Matt Schembechler, son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, came forward Thursday during a press conference to speak about how he told his father he was being sexually abused by Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

Two former University of Michigan football players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson also spoke at the conference Thursday with claims against Anderson.

Schembechler claims that Anderson, who was a former University of Michigan physician, abused him when he was 10-years-old and that his father did not protect him.

Schembechler says he has come forward because the “opportunity was there” and “socially we’re ready to accept this and handle it responsibly.” He added he didn’t think “as a culture back in the 1970s we were ready to handle this.”

“What do I want out of this? That no one even considers doing this to another kid in college,” said Schembechler.

Schembechler also claims he also told the late Athletic Director Don Canham about the sexual abuse.

Kwiatkowski says he was sexually assaulted by Anderson during his first football physical in 1977. After the next football practice following the physical, Kwiatkowski said he confronted Schembechler and told him what Anderson did.

According to Kwiatkowski, Schembechler’s advice to him was to “toughen up” and ignore the abuse. Kwiatkowski says he was violated at the next two-yearly physicals after this. He was interviewed as part of a police investigation in 2015.

Johnson told Schembechler he was assaulted by Anderson after his first physical in 1982. Johnson says despite promising to address the issue with the medical staff, Bo did nothing.

Johnson’s mother was told by the coaching staff they would take care of him while at the University of Michigan. Johnson says he was sexually assaulted 15-20 more times by Anderson.

When asked how should Bo Schembechler be remembered, Johnson said, “Bo was a good coach, a legendary coach but my remembrance of him at this point is you allowed kids, 17-year-olds, 18-year-olds, to continue to be assaulted when you could’ve did something about it.”

“Being a great coach doesn’t give you a pathway to let other things happen to kids,” said Johnson.

From 1966-2003, Anderson served as the head of University Health Services and team physician. He died in 2008. Schembechler coached the University of Michigan football team from 1969 until 1989. He died in 2006. Canham was the athletic director at the University of Michigan from 1968 to 1988. He died in 2005.

According to a Detroit News investigation, more than 800 men have accused Anderson of sexually abusing them during treatment.

