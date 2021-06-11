  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect apparently broke into a Placer County home and then took a shower, only to be confronted by the homeowner armed with a shotgun.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 3 just before 11 p.m., a homeowner reported that they were watching TV in a bedroom when they heard the water running.

They then went to see why the water was running and noticed broken glass by their front door.

Acting quickly, the homeowner’s spouse then grabbed a shotgun and went to check the bathroom. Inside, they found 25-year-old Elk Grove resident Carrola Tiago-Freitas taking a shower.

The ceramic rabbit deputies say the suspect found outside and threw at a window to get in. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Tiago-Freitas was held at gunpoint until deputies arrived and he was soon arrested.

Deputies believe Tiago-Freitas broke into the home by throwing a ceramic rabbit he found on the lawn through a window. For some reason, he then decided to get in the shower.

Tiago-Freitas is now facing residential burglary charges.