PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A popular firework show in Port Huron could return a year after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to City Manager James Freed, a notice to proceed with the show has been authorized as part of the Blue Water Festival.
The total cost for the firework show is about $8,600. A $5,000 grant from the DTE Foundation for Blue Water Festival 2020 will be used. The city is looking to raise funds to pay the remaining costs.
The festival is expected to be held in July.
“I think after such a rough and tough year, our residents, families and kids deserve to see a terrific fireworks’ show over our beautiful, vibrant and resilient city,” Freed said Wednesday in a release. “Fireworks shows were one of my fondest memories as a kid. We want this generation of kids to have those same memories.”
Port Huron had prepaid half of the cost of last year's firework show before it was canceled.
