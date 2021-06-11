  • WWJ-TV

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Ford

(CBS Detroit) – Ford’s highly anticipated electric F-150, the 2022 Ford Lightning, is already selling big.

The automaker confirms preorders now top 100-thousand since it debuted 3 weeks ago.

The F-150 lightning will be made here, at its river rouge complex in Dearborn.

Ford has invested $700 million into the plant, ahead of the vehicle’s full release next year.

Matt Christopherson