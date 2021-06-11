(CBS Detroit) – A new bill also making its way through the state legislature aims to fight pollution caused by auto lots and junkyards.
Dozens of protesters also made their way to that press conference earlier, holding signs that say “clean water” and “clean air.”READ MORE: Preorders For Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Tops 100,000
Now the bill would increase fines against places like auto lots and junkyards.READ MORE: Michigan Lawmakers Looks To Give More Time For Drivers To Renew Expired Drivers License and Vehicle Registrations
it would increase the fine from $25,000 to $50,000 per day when in violation.
That violation would also be considered a felony, punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000.MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers Looks For Greater Protection Against Elder Abuse
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.