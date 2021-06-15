SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) – A Saginaw County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery thanks to a clerk’s generosity.
“My friend and I were on the way home for a bonfire and we needed to stop for a couple things,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “We stopped at the Marion Springs General Store, but they must have just closed because the door was locked. We were standing at the door when a clerk came over to let us in.”READ MORE: Whitmer Announces 90 New Manufacturing, Professional Services Jobs In Southwest Michigan
“We grabbed items for the night and picked up some lottery tickets. I got home and got the fire going and forgot all about the tickets for a couple of days. When I finally scratched it off, I was so surprised to win $1 million!”READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your First Check?
The woman, who is 52 years old, visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize but decided to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $634,000. The player said she plans to make her life a little easier.
In 2020, lottery players have won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.MORE NEWS: ATF Agents Hold A Classroom, Simulated 'Use Of Force' Training For The Media, To Better Explain Police Policy To Public
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.