Forgotten Man Ministries Reaching Out To Inmates To Build Better FuturesA local organization is on a mission to make sure no inmate in Michigan feels alone and isolated.

Royal Oak Township Man Fires Shotgun After Being Assaulted, Later Arrested By PoliceA Royal Oak Township man who was frustrated after being assaulted fired a shotgun in a yard and fled into a residence before being arrested by Michigan State Police.

Athletes Abused By Late Doctor Demand University Of Michigan ProbeFormer athletes on Wednesday urged the University of Michigan’s governing board to launch a full investigation of sexual abuse committed by a late doctor and how the school failed to stop him during his decades on campus.

This Michigan City Was Named 2021's Best Lake Beach Town To Live InWallethub, the personal-finance website, released its report on 2021's Best Lake Beach Towns to Live in, and a city in Michigan ranked at the top of the list.

Michael Jordan, Cincinnati Bengals Guard, To Host Free Football Camp In Canton On SaturdayCincinnati Bengals guard Michael Jordan will host a youth football event on Saturday, June 19, at Plymouth High School in Canton.

GM To Spend More On Electric Vehicles, Add 2 Battery PlantsGeneral Motors will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology.