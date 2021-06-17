(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a shooting killed one man and left another listed in serious condition in Detroit.
It happened Wednesday, June 16 at 9:20 p.m. when police say a 21-year-old man was driving on E. Outer Drive near Mound in a gray 2014 Chrysler 300. That's when police say an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the Chrysler 300 and fired multiple rounds striking the 21-year-old man and his passenger, a 22-year-old man.
First responders pronounced the 21-year-old man dead at the scene and the 22-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
As of Thursday morning, there was no word on the suspect's description.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.
