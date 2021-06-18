DETROIT (AP) — A shooting on Interstate 75 in Detroit killed a 2-year-old boy and left a 9-year-old boy hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
The victims were transported to Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit following the shooting about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, and the younger boy later died, Michigan State Police spokesman 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said.
Interim Detroit Police Chief James White held a late-night press conference outside the hospital and called for tips to capture the shooter.
Interim Detroit Police Chief James White held a late-night press conference outside the hospital and called for tips to capture the shooter.

"This is certainly the worst day of the family's life," White said. "I cannot fathom what they must be going through."
A car pulled alongside the the car the victims were riding in and someone began shooting, state police said.
Shaw said it was too early to tell if the boys were targeted or if the shooting resulted from road rage.
