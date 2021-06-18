(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission (EPC) is collaborating with the Farmington Hills Fire Department to offer an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, with instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training.
"Stop the Bleed" is a national awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
During this class, participants will receive training in applying wound pressure and using tourniquets.
The class will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.
The fee for the class and materials is $10 for Farmington Hills/Farmington residents and $20 for non-residents.
There will be an additional $20 fee for anyone who requires an American Heart Association Certificate of Training.
Participants must be at least 12 years old and must register and pay one week before the day of the class to ensure a proper student to instructor ratio.
To register, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.
