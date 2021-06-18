Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the pandemic winds down and people get behind the wheel of their cars more often and with increasing temptation of other things to do while driving (texting, using phone, facebook) a growing chorus of leaders is raising concern about the perils of distracted drivers on our roads.

Three advocates – Steven A. Kiefer, President of GM International, State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-40th House District, and Joseph Richardson Jr., President & CEO: AAA-The Auto Club Group — appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” at 7:30 a.m. this Sunday– to talk about this pressing issue and legislation in Lansing that would change laws in Michigan if enacted.

Kiefer lost a son, Mathew, who was on his way to Michigan State in 2016 when a driver rear-ended his car on the freeway and sent him into the path of ongoing traffic the other way. He was instantly killed. He started The Kiefer Foundation in his son’s honor and been working to raise awareness about the perils of distracted driving and changing laws.

Kiefer has been working with Rep. Manoogian and two other legislators who have a package of bills in the House.

Manoogian talked about the proliferation of drivers she sees texting and other things as she heads to Lansing from Birmingham several days each week. She’s optimistic the issue will receive attention from both houses and the Governor.

Richardson, who is also supporting that package of bills, discussed distracted drivers on their impact and harm in our state and on his workforce.

He also discussed auto insurance reform, another issue gaining lots of attention in Lansing right now.

And Richardson talked about AAA’s program announced last year about social corporate responsibility and how it is helping the region now and in the future.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62