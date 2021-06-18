  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:free tuition, The University of Michigan, U of M Dearborn Campus, U of M Flint Campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is extending free tuition to certain students at its Flint and Dearborn campuses.

The Go Blue Guarantee applies to new full-time students who live in Michigan and enter with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average. They must have a family income of $65,000 or less and assets under $50,000.

Current students in Flint and Dearborn must have a grade-point average of at least 3.0 to qualify, the university said.

The Board of Regents approved the policy Thursday.

During the public comment period, critics noted that students who get the Go Blue Guarantee in Ann Arbor don’t need a minimum grade-point average. But President Mark Schlissel pointed out that the average exceeds 3.8.

Separately, tuition for in-state students at the Ann Arbor campus will increase by 1.4%, and financial aid will increase by 6.4%.

“Not only will most in-state undergrads see no change in their net tuition costs, we estimate that more than a quarter will pay no tuition at all,” Schlissel said.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.