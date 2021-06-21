(CBS DETROIT)– People out enjoying this cloudy Monday relieved to know that brighter days are on the horizon, and the dark clouds known as COVID restrictions will soon be lifted in Michigan.

“We triumphed, we came, you know here, we finally here so yeah I’m excited,” said Deontae Tenan as he loaded groceries in his car in Southfield.

Tenan, who’s from Detroit was not the only one excited about that state set to reopen Tuesday. Michiganders we spoke with say it’s been a long difficult 15 months and they’re ready to move forward.

“Some of my friends I lost my mother in particular based on her age range loss a lot of friends so it’s very heartfelt for me,” said Detroiter Lindsey Huddleston as he got out of his car in downtown Birmingham.

Huddleston says now that more people are vaccinated in the state he feels reopening now is a good time.

“I won’t say it’s too soon I would say here’s where we are but it takes us all to have the courage to do the right thing act appropriately and try to put ourselves in a better situation going forward,” Huddleston said.

The restrictions order was set to expire July 1st, but with COVID cases down Governor Whitmer pushed up the date to June 22. There will no longer be a mask mandate and no capacity limit on in and outdoor gatherings including restaurants.

“I can’t wait to travel and be able to connect you know even more, that’s the best thing about it,” Tenan said

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.