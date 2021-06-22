LAIRD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in the Upper Peninsula discovered the body of a missing 80-year-old man who had dementia, less than 2 miles from where his vehicle had a flat tire.
Howard Maki of Houghton County was last seen on June 7. His body was found on an old snowmobile trail Sunday in Laird Township, the sheriff's office said.
Foul play is not suspected. Maki's 2001 Isuzu Trooper was found Friday.
It was the second recent search in Houghton County for a missing person with dementia. Judith Plute, 75, was found OK on June 2.
